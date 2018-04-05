CHS Soccer Rallies to Draw with Franklin County

The Coffee County CHS soccer team welcomed district rival Franklin County to the Raider Soccer Field on Thursday. After grabbing an early lead, the Raiders saw the Rebels come roaring back to take the lead. Coffee County tallied a pair of goals in the 2nd half to come away with the 3 to 3 tie.
Coffee County got on the board in the 13th minute when Leo Botello scored off an assist from David Morales to make it 1 to 0. Franklin County tied the match at 1 in the 22nd minute off a free kick and added 2 more goals in the next 16 minutes to lead 3 to 1 at the half.
Tyler Walker got the Raiders 2nd goal in the 57th minute as he scored an unassisted tally to cut the deficit to 1. Briggs Haithcock drilled home a penalty kick in the 66th minute to level the match at 3.
Coffee County returns home on Tuesday when they play host to Shelbyville. That district match will get underway at 7 PM.