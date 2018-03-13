CHS Soccer Opens Season with Win Over Warren County

Opening their season on Tuesday night, the Coffee County Red Raider soccer team kicked off the season at home. Playing host to non-district rival Warren County, Coffee County wanted to avenge a scrimmage loss to the Pioneers from earlier in the month. Three 2nd half goals by the Red Raiders lifted Coffee County to the 5 to 3 win.
Warren County got on the board first in the 8th minute as they grabbed an early 1 to 0 lead. The Raiders answered in the 15th minute as Leo Botello drilled a header past the Pioneer keeper off a feed from Tyler Walker. Paco Barrera made it 2 to 1 with a goal in the 24th minute as Coffee County owned a 2 to 1 lead at the half.
In the second half, Warren County tied the match with a goal in the 46th minute. Barrera pushed a corner kick from Cameron Kistler into the back of the net in the 57th minute to put Coffee County on top for good. Clinton Ferrell added a goal in the 58th minute and Felix Salinas posted a tally in the 68th minute to close out the scoring for the Raiders. Warren County got their 3rd goal in the 61st minute.
The Red Raiders travel to Lewisburg on Thursday to take on Marshall County. That non-district match will begin with a 6 PM kickoff.