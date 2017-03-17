«

CHS Soccer Opens Season with Win in Gatlinburg on Friday Night

Breyer Taylor of CHS soccer [Photo by Pascal Randolph]

The Red Raider soccer team of Coffee County CHS opened the 2017 season in the Smoky Mountain Cup at Rocky Top Sports World in Gatlinburg on Friday night taking on Dickson County.  The Red Raiders, whose season opener on Tuesday was washed out, got a 2 to 1 win over the Cougars to open tournament play.  The Red Raiders scored a goal in each half to claim the win.

Breyer Taylor had a pair of assists as he set up Ethan Abplanalp in the 25th minute to give the Raiders a 1 to 0 lead at the half.  1 minute into the second half, Coffee County got their second goal as Taylor found Paco Barrera on a feed to give the Raiders a 2 to 0 lead.  Dickson County scored their lone goal in the 65th minute off a corner kick as Coffee County opens the season at 1 and 0.

The Raiders will play a pair of games on Saturday in the Smokey Mountain Cup.  The Raiders open the day at 10 AM(EDT) when they take on Mary Montgomery out of Alabama.  Coffee County comes back at 3:30(EDT) taking on perennial state power Germantown.  The Raiders return home for a match with Cleveland on Monday at the Raider Soccer Field.  That match will kick-off at 6 PM.