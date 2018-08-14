CHS Soccer Opens Season with Blowout Win

The Coffee County CHS soccer team opened the 2018 season on the road on Monday as they traveled to Unionville for a non-district match with Community. The Lady Raiders got off to a red hot start as they scored a pair of goals in the opening 3 minutes. Coffee County went on to claim the 7 to 2 season-opening win.
Reyna Flores got the scoring started in the first minute off an assist from Allie Amado. Nayeli Ramirez added a goal 2 minutes later assisted by Jessica Barrera. After a Community goal in the 15th minute, Coffee County added goals from Faith Willoughby, Ashlynne Manning and Flores to take a 5 to 1 lead into the half. Barrera, Amado and Britney Hernandez all added assists.
In the second half, Flores added her 3rd goal in the 49th minute. Lucy Riddle added a goal off an assist from Morgan Henley before a Coffee County own goal in the 72nd minute.
The Lady Raiders return home on Thursday night as they will tangle with district rival Franklin County. That match will get underway at 7 PM at the Raider Soccer Field.