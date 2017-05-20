CHS Soccer Hosts End of Year Banquet

2017 CHS soccer award winners (left to right) Moises Ramirez, Breyer Taylor, Briggs Haithcock, Felix Salinas, Ben Reid and Chase Harper[Photo by Kim Taylor]
The Coffee County CHS soccer team held their annual awards banquet to celebrate a successful 2017 season. Coffee County is coming off a regular season district championship. The highlights of the season included a perfect district record, a Coffee Cup victory and a 10 game unbeaten streak.
Breyer Taylor also broke the career goal scoring record as he broke the previous record held by Rickey Ramirez. Taylor was named the team Most Valuable Player. Other award winners were: Moises Ramirez – Raider Award; Briggs Haithcock – Midfielder of the Year; Felix Salinas – Freshman of the Year; Ben Reid – Defender of the Year and Chase Harper – Offensive Player of the Year.