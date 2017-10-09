CHS Soccer Hosts District Semifinal on Tuesday

The Lady Raider soccer team of CHS will open district tournament play on Tuesday night at the Raider Soccer Field. Coffee County will play host to Columbia beginning at 6:30 PM. Columbia defeated Franklin County on Saturday night to advance to Tuesday’s semifinal match-up with the Lady Raiders.
Coffee County had a win and a tie with Columbia during the regular season. The Lady Raiders clawed their way to a 4 to 4 draw in a physical match at home on September 16th. Coffee County blanked the Lady Lions 3 nil in Columbia on September 18th. A win by Coffee County would advance them to Thursday night’s district championship.
If Coffee County wins they would host Thursday’s final match at the Raider Academy. Tuesday’s semifinal with Columbia gets underway at 6:30 PM. Thunder Radio will bring you live coverage as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Tune in at 107.9 FM, AM1320, online at WMSRradio.com or on the Thunder App for your tablet or smart phone. Live coverage begins with the pregame show at 6:20 PM..