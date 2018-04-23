CHS Soccer Honors Breyer Taylor

Breyer Taylor(left) poses with Coach Robert(Right) Harper at his jersey retirement ceremony [Photo courtesy of Pascale Randolph]
Former Coffee County CHS soccer player Breyer Taylor was honored last week with the retirement of his number at a ceremony prior to the Red Raiders game with Columbia. Taylor, who graduated in 2017, is the all-time leading scorer for Red Raider soccer as he scored 55 goals breaking the record previously held by Ricky Ramirez. Taylor also owns the record for most goals in a season, 20, during his sophomore season.
During his senior season in 2017, Taylor was honored as the District 8-AAA Forward of the Year. Breyer was also named to the Tennessee High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State team.