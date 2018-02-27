CHS Soccer Gets Scrimmage Draw with Siegel

Starting 3 sophomores on the back line, including keeper Kix Ferrell, Coach Robert Harper was pleased with the scrimmage result from his young team. Sigel scored their lone goal in the first half on a header in traffic to take a 1 nil lead at the intermission. In the second half, Briggs Haithcock banged home a free kick from just outside the penalty box to draw the Raiders even.
Coffee County will host their annual scrimmage play day on Saturday. The varsity and JV Raiders will be in action with each playing 4 matches. The play day runs from 8 AM to 6 PM behind the Raider Academy.