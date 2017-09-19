CHS Soccer Gets District Shutout on Tuesday

Lady Raider soccer team of CHS traveled to Winchester on Tuesday night for a district match with Franklin County. Playing their 3rd match in 4 nights, the Lady Raiders showed no signs of fatique as they blanked the Rebelettes 3 to 0.
Jessica Barrera got the Lady Raiders on the board first in the 39th minute with a goal off an assist from Allie Amado. That remained the score into the halftime break and halfway through the 2nd half. Reyna Flores got a goal in the 63rd minute to give Coffee County some breathing room. Maddy Jones had the assist for the Lady Raiders. Emilee Roberson tacked on a goal in the 76th minute on a pass from Flores.
The Lady Raiders are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Winchester to take on Franklin County in another district match up. Kickoff is set for 7 PM.