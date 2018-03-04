CHS Soccer Get in a Pair of Scrimmages on Saturday

After losing out on hosting their scrimmage play day, the Central High School Red Raider soccer team traveled to Murfreesboro on Saturday for a pair of scrimmage games. Traveling to Central Magnet, the Red Raiders tangled with the Central Tigers and Warren County in a pair of 40 minute halves. Coffee County fought to a scoreless draw with Central before dropping a 1 to 0 decision to Warren County.
Coffee County is set to close out the preseason with a scrimmage at Riverdale on Friday. That match will begin at 6:30 PM at Riverdale. Coffee County opens the regular season at home on Tuesday, March 13th when they welcome Warren County to the Raider Soccer Field. That match will kick-off at 7 PM.