CHS Soccer Get in a Pair of Scrimmages on Saturday

After losing out on hosting their scrimmage play day, the Central High School Red Raider soccer team traveled to Murfreesboro on Saturday for a pair of scrimmage games.  Traveling to Central Magnet, the Red Raiders tangled with the Central Tigers and Warren County in a pair of 40 minute halves.  Coffee County fought to a scoreless draw with Central before dropping a 1 to 0 decision to Warren County.

Coffee County is set to close out the preseason with a scrimmage at Riverdale on Friday.  That match will begin at 6:30 PM at Riverdale.  Coffee County opens the regular season at home on Tuesday, March 13th when they welcome Warren County to the Raider Soccer Field.  That match will kick-off at 7 PM.