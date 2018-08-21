CHS Soccer Fights to Draw with Columbia

The Lady Raider soccer team returned to the pitch on Tuesday as they traveled to take on Columbia. Looking to improve on 2 draws in their first 2 district games, Coffee County visited the Lady Lions of Columbia Central. After a scoreless 1st half, each team scratched out a goal in the second half as Coffee County settled for a draw at 1.
Morgan Henley got the Lady Raiders on the board in the 54th minute as she converted on a pass from Kyleigh Harner. Columbia tied the match in the 63rd minute.
The Lady Raiders return to action on Thursday when they return home to take on rival Tullahoma. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you that contest as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. The opening kick is set for 7 PM with the pregame show set to get underway at 6:45.