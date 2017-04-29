CHS Soccer Fights to a Draw with Smyrna

The Coffee County soccer team battled to a 3 to 3 draw with Smyrna on Friday in a non-district friendly at the Raider soccer field. After jumping out to a 2 to 0 lead, Coffee County saw the Bulldogs rally to tie the match in the final 3 minutes of the 1st half. Chase Harper got the first goal for the Raiders in the 7th minute on beautiful crossing pass from Paco Barrera. Breyer Taylor made the score 2 to 0 in the 14th minute off a free kick from 20 yards out. The goal ties Taylor with Ricky Ramirez for the career goals record at CHS.
Smyrna found the back of the net in the 37th and 39th minutes to seize the halftime momentum. Coffee County got another goal from Harper in the 59th off another assist from Barrera but Smyrna pressed the attack to tie it in the 74th to claim the draw. Coffee County travels to Fayetteville on Monday for another non-district friendly. They will take on the Tigers of Fayetteville High in a match beginning at 5 PM.