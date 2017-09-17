CHS Soccer Fights to a Draw with Columbia

It was a fantastic start and a frantic finish on Saturday night for the Coffee County Lady Raider soccer team. In a physical district contest with Columbia, Coffee County had to settle for a 4 to 4 tie. After the Lady Raiders got off to a 2 goal start, Columbia turned up intensity as they were assessed 3 yellow cards in the match.
Jessica Barrera got the scoring started in 6th minute off an assist from Emilee Roberson. Sam Ellison added a goal in the 7th minute off a pass from Jenna Garretson. That seemed to awaken the Lady Lions as they scored goals in the 8th, 12th, 14th and 21st minutes to race out to a 4 to 2 lead. Coffee County notched a goal in the 39th minute by Garretson with an assist from Allie Amado but still trailed 4 to 3 at the half.
In the second half, Reyna Flores corralled an Allie Amado chip pass at the back post in the 62nd minute to level the match at 4. Coffee County outshot Columbia 19 to 10 on the match. Lady Raider keeper Ashley Woods had 3 saves in the match.
Coffee County travels to Columbia on Monday for the district rematch with the Lady Lions. The varsity match gets underway at 7 PM.