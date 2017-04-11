«

»

CHS Soccer Fends Off Franklin County in District Road Win

Breyer Taylor of CHS soccer [Photo by Pascal Randolph]

The Coffee County Central High School soccer team traveled to Winchester on Tuesday night for a district matchup with Franklin County.  After a scoreless first half, Breyer Taylor scored a pair of goals in a 2 minute span of the second half to lift Coffee County to the 2 to 0 district win.

Taylor poked a rebound out of a crowd of people in the 56th minute for the first goal of the game as Coffee County crashed the net.  The senior added his second goal in the 58th minute to allow Coffee County to claim their second district win of the year and remain perfect in district play.

The Red Raiders return home on Thursday night for Senior Night as they play host to Lawrence County.  The match begins at 6 PM with the Senior Night activities to take place around 5:30 at the Raider Soccer Field