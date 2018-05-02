CHS Soccer Falls to Tullahoma

Ending the regular season against the bitter rivals from west Coffee, the Coffee County Red Raider soccer team traveled to Tullahoma to take on the Wildcats. The 2 old rivals were battling for possession of the Coffee Cup trophy and bragging rights for another year. The Wildcats got a pair of goals in each half as they dumped the Red Raiders 4 to 1.
The Red Raiders got off to a slow start allowing the Wildcats to score goals in the 1st and 5th minutes. After making some defensive adjustments, Coffee County was able to play clean the remaining 35 minutes of the 1st half to trail 2 nil at intermission. Tullahoma used a set piece play in the 50th minute as they scored on a corner kick to make the score 3 to 0. Leo Botello got the Raiders on the board in the 51st minute as he punched home a rebounded shot from Tyler Walker. Tullahoma added a goal in the 77th minute to make the score 4 to 1.
After the match, Briggs Haithcock of Coffee County was named the Raiders player of the game. The Red Raiders will open up District 8AAA tournament play on Saturday morning at Lincoln County. That matchup will kick off at noon.