CHS Soccer Falls to Shelbyville

The Coffee County CHS soccer team welcomed district rival Shelbyville to the Raider Soccer Field on Thursday night. In a match you heard here on Thunder Radio, the 2 teams combined for a thrilling contest that was not decided until the final seconds. Shelbyville defended a Coffee County corner kick as time expired to escape with a 2 to 1 win.
Shelbyville got on the board first in the 26th minute as they pushed a rush past Coffee County keeper Kix Ferrell to take a 1 nil lead into the half. In the second half, Briggs Haithcock leveled the match with a header on a feed from Leo Suarez in the 44th minute. Shelbyville retook the lead in the 63rd on a penalty kick after it appeared Coffee County was going to repel an Eagle charge. With mere seconds on the clock in the match, Coffee County had their final chance on a corner kick. The feed to the front of the net found Briggs Haithcock but his headed was deflected away to give Shelbyville the hard fought win.
The Red Raiders return to action on Tuesday night as they welcome Columbia to the Raider Soccer Field. That match will kick off at 7 PM. Coach Robert Harper will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the season. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday morning from 10 AM to 11 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively here on Thunder Radio.
