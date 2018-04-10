CHS Soccer Falls to Shelbyville

The Red Raider soccer team of Coffee County CHS hosted Shelbyville on Tuesday night at the Raider Soccer Field. The Red Raiders were hoping to get a little payback after a 5 to 2 loss at Shelbyville last month. Coffee County could not find the back of the net as they lost 2 to 0.
Shelbyville got on the board first in the 27th minute to lead 1 to 0 at halftime. The Eagles added a goal in the 64th minute to gain the district win. Despite some good scoring opportunities, the Red Raiders could not break through to close the gap in the 2nd half.
The Raiders hit the pitch again on Thursday when they make the long trip to Columbia for a district contest with the Lions. Opening kick is set for 7 PM.