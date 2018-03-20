CHS Soccer Falls to Shelbyville

The Red Raider soccer team of Coffee County Central High School opened up district play on Tuesday night in Shelbyville. The cold and wet conditions, coupled with a physical Shelbyville team would provide Coffee County their most challenging match of the early season. After rallying to tie the match at 2 goals apiece at the half, the Red Raiders fell by a final score of 5 to 2.
Shelbyville got on the board with a pair of goals in the first 10 minutes. Leo Botello got Coffee County on the board in the 31st minute off an assist from Cameron Kistler. Paco Barrera tied the game in the final 2 minutes of the half.
In the second half, the Eagles dominated the scoring as they notched goals in the 45th, 58th and 60th minutes to capture the district win. Coffee County is now 2 and 1 on the year but 0 and 1 in district play.
The Raiders hits the road on Friday when they travel to Cleveland to take part in the Cleveland Classic. Coffee County will take on East Hamilton at 7:30 PM(EDT) on Friday. The Red Raiders will face Walker Valley at 10 AM on Saturday, followed by Howard at 4 PM.