CHS Soccer Falls to Lincoln County

The Coffee County CHS soccer team was back at home on Monday night for a showdown with defending district champion, and state tournament qualifying, Lincoln County. Despite outshooting the Lady Falcons and controlling possession in the game, Coffee County dropped their first district match of the year 3 to 1.
Lincoln County scored 3 goals in the first half as they found the back of the net in the 6th, 16th and 31st minutes to lead 3 nil at the half. Coffee County got their lone goal in the 66th minute as Sam Ellison converted an assist from Jenna Garretson. Coffee County outshot the Lady Falcons 16 to 5 but saw their record fall to 4-1-1 in the district. Overall, the Lady Raiders are 7-2-2 on the season.
The Lady Raiders are back at home on Tuesday as they play host to Franklin County. That match will also be Senior Night. The varsity match will get underway at 7 PM, Senior Night festivities will be held following the match. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series. We begin our broadcast at 6:50.