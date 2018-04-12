CHS Soccer Falls to Columbia

The Coffee County CHS soccer team traveled to Columbia on Thursday night for a district matchup with the Lions of Columbia Central. After being knotted at the half, the Lions got the lone goal of the second half to get the 3 to 2 win.
Coffee County got on the board first when Tyler Walker pushed a beautiful assist from Eric Randolph past the Lion keeper at the 20 minute mark. Columbia knotted the game in the 26th minute but the Raiders answered in the 30th minute on a penalty kick from Briggs Haithcock. Columbia tied the match one minute later and took the lead in the 69th minute off a header to grab the win.
The Lions and Raiders will square off again on Tuesday at the Raider Academy. That district match will kick-off at 7 PM.