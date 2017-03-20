CHS Soccer Falls to Cleveland

The Coffee County CHS soccer team hosted their home opener on Monday night as they played host to Cleveland. A pair of late goals by the visiting Blue Raiders dropped the Red Raiders by a final score of 4 to 2.
Coffee County got off to a great start as Paco Barrera netted a goal in the 2nd minute to give the Red Raiders an early 1 to 0 lead. Cleveland answered in the 19th minute with the equalizer before tacking on a goal in the 27th minute to take a 2 to 1 lead into the half. Breyer Taylor evened the match in the 65th minute but Cleveland tacked on a pair of goals in the last 3 minutes to steal the non-district win.
The Raiders travel to Smithville on Tuesday to take on DeKalb County. That match will get underway at 7 PM.