CHS Soccer Falls in Penalty Kicks to Tullahoma

The Lady Raider soccer team of Coffee County CHS hosted their old rival Tullahoma on Thursday night at the Raider Soccer Field. In a match you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Lady Raiders raced out to a 3 nil halftime lead only to see Tullahoma tie the game in regulation and send it to penalty kicks. In PK’s, Tullahoma hit 3 of their 4 shots and the Tullahoma keeper got 3 stops as the Lady Cats stunned Coffee County by a final score of 5 to 4.
The Lady Raiders got off to a hot start as they got goals in the 18th minute from Britny Hernandez off a corner kick from Allie Amado to take the early lead. Ellie Graham added the 2nd and 3rd goals as she pushed home an assist Reyna Flores in the 20th minute and then potted a Maddy Jones cross in the 39th minute.
In the 2nd half, Tullahoma crossed the score to 3 to 2 with goals in the 48th and 60th minutes. Kyleigh Harner found the back of the net for Coffee County off a feed from Jessica Barrera to stretch the lead to 4 to 2 in the 63rd minute. But Tullahoma answered in the 66th minute and knotted the game in the 77th minute on a pair of defensive breakdowns from the Lady Raiders. The Lady Raiders got 2 shots in the final 2 minutes, including a penalty kick, but could not get the game winner.
In extra kicks, Coffee County got goals from Allie Amado and Morgan Henley. But 3 saves by the Tullahoma keeper, and 3 goals by the Lady Cats gave them the win. With the win, Tullahoma retained the Coffee Cup given to the winner of the rivalry series.
The Lady Raiders will take a week off before returning to the Raider Soccer Field on Thursday. Coffee County will play host to Shelbyville in a district match. That match will kick off at 7 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/