CHS Soccer Falls in District Title Match

Lincoln County got a pair of first half goals as they dominated possession in the first half. The Lady Falcons scored in the 28th and 37th minutes as they outshot the Lady Raiders 8 to 4 prior to intermission. Allie Amado got Coffee County on the board in 51st minute off an assist from Reagan Ellison to make it 2 to 1. But Lincoln County answered 2 minutes later to quell the rebellion in the 53rd minute and out Coffee County in a 4 to 1 hole.
In the 70th minute, Coffee County keeper was called for a penalty in the box as she was attempting to collect a shot she had deflected. This gave Lincoln County a penalty kick in the 70th minute which they converted to make the score 4 to 1. As contentious as that call was, it seemed to awaken the fighting spirit of the Lady Raiders. Reyna Flores notched a goal in the 71st off a pass from Emilee Roberson to cut it to 4 to 2. One minute later, Amado found the back of the net from 25 yards out on a feed from Maddy Jones and Lady Raider fans were amped into a frenzy. But in the necessity of pushing their formation forward to affect some offense, Coffee County saw Lincoln County sneak a through ball to the district forward of the year Lily Fisk who nailed the game clincher in the 75th minute.
The 2 teams had split their 2 regular season meetings with each team winning on the road. Lincoln County defeated Coffee County 3 to 1 on September 25th in Manchester while Coffee County claimed a 3 to 0 win on September 28th in Fayetteville. With the district title game win, the Lady Falcons kept that streak alive.
Following the match, the District 8AAA All-District teams were recognized, along with the district individual award winners. Coffee County was well represented during the awards ceremony led by Coach David Amado and his staff being named the District 8AAA Coach of the Year. Amado was insistent that the award be shared with his assistant coaches Lee Xixis, Kandy Gilley and Lafredo Ramirez. Jenna Garretson was named the Defender of the Year and Allie Amado was honored as the Midfielder of the Year. Named to the District 8AAA 1st Team All-District were Lady Raiders Samantha Ellison, Morgan Henley, Reyna Flores and Reagan Ellison. Named to the All-District 2nd team were Ashley Woods, Maddie Creek, Maggie Lashlee and Emilee Roberson.
Coffee County now advances to Tuesday’s Region 4AAA tournament as the District 8AAA runner-up. The Lady Raiders will take on Siegel in Murfreesboro. That match will be held at either Siegel High School or Richard Siegel Park and Thudner Radio will be there to bring you the broadcast as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series. The location and time will be announced Saturday on the Coffee Coaches Show as Coach David Amado will be a guest. The Coffee Coaches Show in broadcast from 10 to 11 each Saturday from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln.
