CHS Soccer Dumps Central Magnet on Thursday

Lady Raider soccer team of CHS traveled to Murfreesboro to take on Central Magnet. After allowing an early Lady Tiger goal on a penalty kick, Coffee County roared back to capture the non-district win. The Lady Raiders won by a final score of 4 to 1.
Central scored on a penalty kick in the 18th minute. Interestingly enough, that shot was one of only 2 shots the Lady Tigers could get on frame in the match. Coffee County tied the match in the 24th minute on an unassisted goal by Jenna Garretson. Allie Amado gave Coffee County the lead in the 36th minute on an unassisted goal to give the Lady Raiders a 2 to 1 lead at the half. Emilee Roberson made the score 3 to 1 in the 54th minute off a pass from Amado. Garretson added her second goal in the 78th minute off an assist from Morgan Henley.
The Lady Raiders outshot Central Magnet 11 to 5. Coffee County returns home on Monday for a crucial district contest with Lincoln County. That match is set to get underway at 7 PM at the Raider Soccer Field.