CHS Soccer Drops Webb in Thursday Scrimmage

The Coffee County Central High School soccer team competed in their final scrimmage of the spring on Thursday as they traveled to Bell Buckle to take on Webb. The Raiders raced out to 3 to 0 halftime lead before claiming a 5 to 1 win.
Leo Botello had a goal in both halves for Coffee County and Breyer Taylor added a goal and an assist. Coffee County also got goals from Cameron Kistler and Chase Harper in the dominant scrimmage victory.
The scrimmage wraps up the preseason for the Raiders as they now turn their attention to the regular season. Coffee County will open the regular season at home on Tuesday night when they welcome Marshall County to the Raider Soccer Field. Opening kick is set for 6 PM.