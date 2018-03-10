CHS Soccer Drops Scrimmage Game on Friday

The Coffee County CHS soccer team hit the road on Friday for their final scrimmage game of the preseason. Traveling to Murfreesboro, the Red Raiders took on Riverdale at Tom Nolan Field. After a strong defensive battle, the home standing Warriors were able to push across a goal in the 70th minute to capture the 1 to 0 scrimmage win over Coffee County.
The Red Raiders will open the regular season on Tuesday when they play host to Warren County. That match is set to get underway at 7 PM at the Raider Soccer Field. The Raider Soccer Field is located behind the Coffee County Raider Academy.