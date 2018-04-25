CHS Soccer Draws with Franklin County

Coffee County CHS soccer hit the road to Winchester on Tuesday night for their 6th district contest in a row. After battling Franklin County to a 3 to 3 tie in Manchester on April 5th, the Red Raiders were looking to notch a win in this district rivalry. A hotly contested 80 minutes ended up in a tie as Coffee County and Franklin County battled to a draw at 1.
A fast start forecast a likely high scoring affair between the teams. Franklin County got on the scoreboard first as they converted a corner kick to make the score 1 to 0 at the 5 minute mark. Paco Barrera leveled the match in the 8th minute when he knocked home an assist from Briggs Haithcock. After the quick start, both defenses rose to the challenge and finished the match without another goal.
Coffee County will be on the road again on Thursday night when they travel to Fayetteville to take on Lincoln County. That district contest will kick off at 7 PM.