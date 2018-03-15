CHS Soccer Doubles Up Marshall County

Hitting the road for the first time this season, the Coffee County Central High School soccer team traveled to Lewisburg on Thursday night. The Red Raiders visited Marshall County looking to build on the momentum of a strong performance on Tuesday night. The Raiders scored the final 2 goals of the match to get the 4 to 2 win.
Paco Barrera got things started in the 5th minute as he converted an assist from Tyler Walker to make the score 1 to 0. Barrera added his second goal in the 23rd minute unassisted. Marshall County scored at the 25 minute mark to make the score 2 to 1 at intermission.
In the second half, the Tigers tied the match in the 45th minute only to see Leo Botello put the Raiders back on top 3 to 2 off an assist from Briggs Haithcock. Botello put the game out of reach in the 73rd minute off an assist from Ben Reid to improve the Raiders to 2 and 0 on the season.
The Red Raiders will hit the road again on Tuesday when they open district play at Shelbyville. That district match-up with the Eagles get underway at 7 PM.