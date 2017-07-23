CHS Soccer Closes Out Team Camp Action on Saturday

On Friday, the Lady Raiders captured a 4 to 1 win over Bradley Central behind 2 goals from Reagan Ellison. Jenna Garretson and Allie Amado each added goals to power the ever evolving Coffee County offensive attack. With the depth at the midfield position, Coach David Amado has begun to implement a 4-5-1 formation. The Lady Raiders saw improved offensive flow in Saturday’s draw with Notre Dame as they dominated the time of possession, but failed to find the back of the net. “Everything came together. We dominated the match but could not get enough shots (on frame)” said Amado.
The highlight of the camp according to Amado was the outstanding play of senior keeper Ashley Woods. “Ashley had a great camp, she has made herself into a good goalkeeper” added Amado. Coach Amado also loved the effort and enthusiasm shown by his team while playing against a collection of high caliber teams. “We had a great camp” said Amado.
The Lady Raiders open official practice this week as they will work with the Westwood Lady Rockets team in a skills camp. Coach Amado wants to use the practice time in the coming 2 weeks to improve on passing and ball possession. Defensively, Amado would like to see his defense improve on covering their spaces through better communication and teamwork. The Lady Raiders will host a scrimmage play day on Saturday, August 5th at the Raider Soccer Field and Carden-Jarrell Field.