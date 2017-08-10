CHS Soccer Closes Out Preseason with Thursday Win

The Lady Raider soccer team finished off their preseason preparations on Thursday with a 6 to 0 scrimmage win over Ooltewah. As was the case on Tuesday night, Coffee County was able to show their versatility and depth on offense as the Lady Raiders got goals from 6 different players. The one area that Coach David Amado hoped to improve on was his defense and the Lady Raiders were able to shut out the Lady Owls in the impressive friendly win at the Raider Soccer Field.
The Lady Raiders opened the scoring in the 24th minute as Reagan Ellison banged in a corner kick. Emilee Roberson added the second goal in the 32nd minute off an assist from Sam Ellison. In the 2nd half, Allie Amado put away a free kick in the 52nd minute to put the Lady Raiders up 3 to 0. Jenna Garretson scored in the 63rd minute off an assist from Reyna Flores. Jessica Barrera scored in the 64th minute as Reagan Ellison provided the assist and Sam Ellison closed out the scoring on an assist by Maddy Jones in the 75th minute.
The Lady Raiders open the season on the road on Tuesday as they travel to Smyrna. That game is set to kick-off at 7 PM.