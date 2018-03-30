CHS Soccer Closes Out Myrtle Beach Tournament on Friday

The Coffee County Red Raider soccer team concluded play in the Myrtle Beach Tournament on Friday with a pair of games. The Red Raiders opened the day with a 2 to 1 win over Belton Honea Path of South Carolina. The Red Raiders dropped the nightcap 7 to 0.
In the morning contest against Belton Honea Path, the Red Raiders got off to a fast start as they got a goal in the 4th minute from Leo Suarez after an assist from Tyler Walker. In the 16th minute, Suarez pushed a corner kick to the front of the net that Briggs Haithcock headed into the goal. The Red Raiders maintained that lead to intermission. The Bears scored in the 68th minute but the Raiders were able to hang on for the win.
In the afternoon contest, injuries and depth issues proved to be too great a handicap as Coffee County fell to the host Seahawks of Myrtle Beach High. Myrtle Beach scored 4 goals in the 1st half and added 3 more in the 2nd half to grab the win.
The Red Raiders return home to return to district action in the coming week. The Red Raiders will host Lincoln County on Tuesday night at the Raider Soccer Field. That match kicks off at 7 PM.