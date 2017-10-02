CHS Soccer Claims District Title

Following Friday’s District 8AAA coaches’ meeting, it was confirmed that the Coffee County soccer team won the regular season district title. Coffee County and Lincoln County tied with the best overall records at 6 wins, 1 loss and 1 tie. The Lady Raiders earned the district title by virtue of aggregate goals.
During the regular season, Coffee County and Lincoln County split their 2 meetings. Lincoln County defeated Coffee County 3 to 1 at Coffee County on Monday, September 25th. Coffee County returned the favor on Thursday night with a 3 to 0 victory. Since Coffee County scored 4 goals overall to Lincoln County’s 3 goals, Coffee County earned the regular season district title. .
The title gives the Lady Raiders a berth in the district tournament semifinals against the winner of the play-in game. It also means that the Lady Raiders will have home field advantage throughout the district tournament. Coffee County will open the district tournament at home on Tuesday, October 10th at 6:30 PM. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series.