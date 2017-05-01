CHS Soccer Captures Win and Record on Monday

Coffee County got a goal in the first minute when Paco Barrera netted a pass from Breyer Taylor before fans could get settled into their seats. After Fayetteville tied the match, Taylor scored an unassisted goal in the 20th minute to make the score 2 to 1. After a scoreless second half, the Raiders captured their 10th win on the season.
Taylor’s goal is his 52nd career goal which gives him the new career scoring record for Coffee County. Taylor passed Ricky Ramirez who scored 51 goals during his career from 2010 to 2013. The senior Taylor also possesses the single season record for goals as he scored 20 during his sophomore campaign.
Coffee County returns to the pitch on Tuesday night when they travel to McMinnville to take on Warren County. That match will get underway at 7 PM.