CHS Soccer Blanks Shelbyville in District Opener

Outshooting the visiting Shelbyville Eaglettes 21 to 13, the Coffee County Lady Raider CHS soccer captured a 4 to 0 win on Thursday night in their district opener. The Lady Raiders got a pair of goals in each half and keeper Ashley Woods had 5 saves. The win improves Coffee County to 2-0-1 on the year and 1 and 0 in district play.
Allie Amado had a pair of goals each assisted by Reyna Flores. Amado’s first goal came in the 15th minute with the second one coming in the 55th. Jenna Garretson opened the Raider scoring with an unassisted goal in the 14th minute and Jessica Barrera added a unassisted goal in the 58th minute to round out the scoring.
This weekend’s soccer tournament at Franklin County has been cancelled, the Lady Raiders return to the pitch on Tuesday as they welcome Warren County to the Raider soccer field for a non-district match. That match will kick off at 7 PM and Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series.