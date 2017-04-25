CHS Soccer Blanks Ooltewah

The CHS soccer team welcomed Ooltewah to the Raider Soccer Field for a non-district friendly on Tuesday night. The Raiders, looking for their 6th straight win, got off to a fast start with 3 first half goals to capture a 3 to 0 win.
The Raiders got on the board first when Chase Harper corralled a rebound and popped it in the goal in the 8th minute. Breyer Taylor’s shot had hit the crossbar and deflected back at the feet of Harper. Harper fired another shot which hit the post and deflected out to Miquel Mendoza in the 12th minute. Mendoza put away the rebound to put Coffee County on on top 2 nil. Briggs Haitcock followed that up with an unassisted goal in the 19th minute as he bounced a shot over the keeper to give the Raiders a 3 to nothing lead at the intermission. In the 2nd half, keeper Mason Boals turned away any Ooltewah advance that got past the tenacious Raider defense to preserve the shutout.
After the game, Coffee County learned that with Shelbyville’s win over Tullahoma on Tuesday, the Red Raiders clinched the regular season district title. Coffee County will host all their district tournament games by virtue of earning the top seed. The Raiders return home on Thursday to tangle with Tullahoma for the Coffee Cup Trophy. That rivalry match gets underway at 7:30 PM at Raider Soccer Field.