CHS Soccer Blanks Franklin County on Senior Night

Coming off a tough loss to Lincoln County on Monday, the CHS soccer team welcomed Franklin County to the Raider Soccer Field for Senior Night on Tuesday. In a match you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Lady Raiders dominated in time of possession and shots as they grabbed the 2 to 0 win.
Coffee County got both goals in the first half as they outshot Franklin County 18 to 2 in the opening frame. The Lady Raiders got on the board in the 18th minute when Jessica Barrera netted a goal off a feed from Morgan Henley to make the score 1 to nothing. Coffee County added the second goal In the 28th minute after Allie Amado drilled a free kick to the front of the net. Reyna Flores flicked the ball around the keeper and onto the foot of Maddy Jones who scored the clincher.
The Coffee County defense, led in large part by seniors Maddie Creek and Maggie Lashlee, kept the clamps on Franklin County the whole match. Franklin County was only able to get off 5 shots as senior keeper Ashley Woods recorded saves on the only 2 shots on frame. Seniors Vanessa Pedrosa and Anadelia Barrera helped the Lady Raider offense pound 31 shots at a beleaguered Franklin County keeper.
Coffee County hits the road on Thursday when they travel to Fayetteville to take on Lincoln County. That district match kicks off at 7 PM.