CHS Soccer Blanks Columbia on Tuesday Night

The Coffee County CHS soccer team hit the road on Tuesday for a crucial district match against Columbia. Battling a talented Lions team, Coffee County was looking to notch their 3rd district win in a row. An early goal in the 2nd half proved to be enough as Coffee County prevailed in a 1 nil nail biter.
After the 2 teams battled to a scoreless tie in the 1st half, Briggs Haithcock got the Raiders on the board in the 43rd minute with an unassisted goal to give Coffee County a 1 to 0 lead. The Red Raider defense made that goal stand up as Coffee County improved to 4 and 0 on the year in district play. John Parigger got the win in the pipes as his defense kept the Columbia offensive chances to a minimum. The Raiders did have to defend several corner kicks, but the defense was up to the challenge.
The Raiders return home on Friday to tangle with Tullahoma for the Coffee Cup Trophy. That rivalry match gets underway at 7:45 PM at Raider Soccer Field.