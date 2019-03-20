CHS Soccer Blanked at Columbia

The Coffee County CHS soccer team opened district play on the road on Tuesday. Traveling to Columbia, the Red Raiders still struggled to find an offensive rhythm. Coffee County fell by a final score of 4 to 0.
Columbia notched 3 first half goals as they scored in the 5th, 15th and 36th minute to take a 3 nil lead into intermission. The Lions added a goal in the 52nd minute to close out the scoring.
Coffee County is back in action on Friday and Saturday as they travel to Cleveland to take part in the Cleveland Classic. The Red Raiders will take on Loudon at 8 PM (ET) on Friday before squaring off against Knoxville Catholic(10 AM ET) and McMinn County(3 PM ET) on Saturday.