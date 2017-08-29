CHS Soccer Beats Warren County on Tuesday Night

The Coffee County CHS soccer team hosted Warren County on Tuesday night for a non-district rivalry match-up. The Lady Raiders used their superior conditioning to out-shoot, out-hustle and out-score the Lady Pioneers in a tough physical battle. Coffee County got a pair of goals in each half to capture the 4 to 1 win.
Coffee County got on the board first with a goal in the 16th minute by Jenna Garretson off a feed from Allie Amado to take an early 1 to 0 lead. Warren County answered in the 23rd minute as Abby Roller got behind the Raider defense and finished the long through pass assist. Ellie Graham put Coffee County on the board for good as she sliced through the right side of the Lady Pioneer defense to score on another Amado assist.
In the second half, Coffee County held Warren County to 2 shots as the Lady Raiders got goals in the 56th minute from Samantha Ellison and in the 75th minute from Anna Gann. Garretson had the assist on the Ellison goal and Reagan Ellison assisted on the Gann score. Coffee County outshot the Lady Pioneers 26 to 7 in the match and a whopping 12 to 2 in the second half. Ashley Woods had 4 saves in net for the Lady Raiders.
The win improves the Lady Raiders’ record to 3-0-1 on the season. Coffee County returns to action on Thursday when they travel to Unionville to take on Community. That match is set to kick off at 7 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/