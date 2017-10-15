CHS Runners Face Tough Field at Middle Tennessee Cross Country Championships

The Coffee County CHS cross country teams traveled to Dickson on Saturday for their final tune-up prior to the Region 4-AAA championships. Facing the largest and most talented field of runners that they have faced all year, neither Red Raider team could break the top 50 in the individual standings in the Middle Tennessee Cross Country Championships.
For the Lady Raiders, Sarah Pearson was the top finisher with a time of 24:06 to capture 89th place. Emily St. John was 13 seconds back of Sarah as she finished in 93rd place. Trava Brown posted a time of 28:50, Shelby Watkins ran a 31:17 and Kara Mueller and Zoe Mills both finished at 33:15. The Lady Raiders finished 22nd in the team standings ahead of district rivals Lincoln County and Columbia.
Bradley Kishpaugh paced the Red Raider runners as he broke the tape with a time of 19:34 for the 3.1 mile course. That finish was good enough for 106th place. Neil Slone finished at 20:41; Reuben Chaput posted a time of 21:51; Johnny Dulin ran the course in 21:55 and Jacob Melton finished with a time of 23:35 as Coffee County finished 29th in the team standings as they were also ahead of district rivals Columbia and Lincoln County.
The Raider harriers will next compete in the Region 4-AAA regional championship on Thursday, October 26th at Columbia’s Maury County Park. The girls’ race will get underway at 3 PM with the boys to follow at 3:45. Coach Nathan Wanuch and members of the CHS cross country team will be guests on the October 28th edition of the Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the season. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast from 10 to 11 each Saturday morning live from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively here on Thunder Radio.