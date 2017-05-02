CHS Red Raider Tennis Falls in District Team Tournament Finals

The Coffee County Red Raider tennis team traveled to Fayetteville on Tuesday to battle Lincoln County for the District 8AAA team tennis title. Needing a win to punch their ticket to the Region 4AAA team tennis tournament, Coffee County pushed the regular season champion Falcons to the brink before falling 4 to 3.
Coffee County got wins in singles play from Grey Riddle(8-8/7 to 3 in tiebreaker) and Joseph Sadler(8-1). In doubles play, Shlip Patel and Joseph Sadler got a win by a score of 8 to 6. Coach Mike Ray was pleased with his team and their performance on the night and the season. “I am very proud of my kids. They play with a lot of heart and a lot of intensity” said Ray. He went on to add “Lincoln just made a few better shots today.”
Coffee County finishes the season with a record of 10 and 2 with both losses coming at the hands of Lincoln County. Coach Mike Ray and members of the Coffee County tennis program will be guests on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday at 10 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio.