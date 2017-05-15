CHS Red Raider Netters Fall in Region Tournament

The Coffee County Red Raider tennis team saw arguably their best season in history come to a close on Monday in the Region 4AAA singles/doubles tournament in Murfreesboro. The Raider netters, who qualified a singles player and a doubles team for the region tournament, saw their dream of a state qualification scrapped at Old Fort Park.
In doubles play, the district winning team of team of Reid Lawrence and Grey Riddle faced off against the District 7 runner-up team from Oakland. The Raider pair battled hard before falling in straight sets 3-6 and 4-6. Red Raider Joseph Sadler advanced to the region as the District 8 runner-up which matched him up against the District 7 champion from Siegel. The freshman Sadler bowed out 0-6 and 2-6 to cap off an incredible freshman season.