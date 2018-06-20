CHS Red Raider Basketball to Host Scrimmage Tripleheader on Friday

The Coffee County Red Raider basketball team will close out their summer scrimmage schedule on Friday as they welcome Moore County and Cannon County to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Coffee County will take on Moore County at noon. Moore County will battle Cannon County at 1 PM before Coffee County closes out the day with a 2 PM game against Cannon County. The public is encouraged to come out and attend. Admission will be $5 to cover the cost of the officials.
Head coach Micah Williams will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the summer season. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast each and every Saturday morning LIVE from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively here on Thunder Radio beginning at 10 AM.