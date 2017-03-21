CHS Baseball Rallies to Top Lincoln County on Tuesday

The CHS Red Raider baseball team welcomed Lincoln County to Powers Field on Tuesday for a district match up with the Falcons. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Red Raiders struggled to get their offense going until the 6th inning. Trailing 2 to 0, Coffee County rallied to win 3 to 2.
Trailing 2 to nothing entering the last of the 6th, Jacob Langham led off with a walk before Noah Anderson hit an infield single. Nathaniel Tate laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt that Lincoln County threw away at first base. The speedy Tate ended up at 3rd base on the play as 2 runs scored. Cade Giles hit an RBI double to plate the go-ahead run and Davis Green set down Lincoln County in the top of the 7th inning for the win. Green went the distance on the mound for Coffee County as he earned the Crazy Daisies Player of the Game. Green scattered 7 hits while striking out 5.
After the game, Coach David Martin had this to say about his senior pitcher:
The Raiders will travel to Fayetteville on Wednesday night for game #2 in the series. First pitch is set for 6 PM.
To download the broadcast, go to: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/