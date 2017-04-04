CHS Netters Split with Tullahoma

The Central High School tennis teams traveled to Tullahoma on Tuesday for a district match with their west Coffee neighbors. The Raider netters could only manage a spilt with the Wildcats as the Red Raiders won their match 6 games to 1 while the girls fell by an identical 6 to 1 score.
The Red Raiders tamed the kittens behind a doubles sweep as the teams of Gray Riddle and Reid Lawrence won their match 8 to 5 while the team of Joseph Sadler and Shlip Patel captured a 8 to 2 win. In singles play, Coffee County got wins from Riddle(7 to 5 in tiebreaker), Patel(8-4), Lawrence(8-4) and Jonah Rollman(12-10 in tiebreaker). The win lifts the Red Raiders record to 3 and 0 on the season.
The Lady Raiders got a singles win from Kayla Wright(8 to 6) for their only point. Rachel Henly pushed her opponent to an extra game before falling 9 to 7.
Coffee County will hit the road again on Thursday when they take on Lincoln County in Fayetteville. First serve is set for 4 PM.