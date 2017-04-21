CHS Netters Split with Lawrence County

Playing their 3rd match in 4 days, the Coffee County tennis teams welcomed Lawrence County to their home courts at the Raiders Academy. The Red Raiders won their 4th match in a row, and 7th match of the year by a score of 7 to 0. The Lady Raiders fell by a score of 4 to 3.
The Red Raiders swept their match getting wins in singles play from Grey Riddle(8-5), Joseph Sadler(8-6), Reid Lawrence(9-7), Shilp Patel(8-2) and Jonah Rollman(8-4). In doubles, the team of Riddle & Lawrence won 8 to 6 while the team of Patel & Sadler won 8 to 1.
The Lady Raiders got wins in singles play from Kayla Wright(8-5) and Natalie Elzeer(8-4). In doubles, Wright paired with Rachel Henley to capture an 8 to 6 win.
The Raider netters return to the court on Friday when Franklin County visits the Raider Academy. Friday’s match will also be Senior Night as Coffee County will recognize and honor their senior players. First serve is set for 6 PM with Senior Night activities set to commence at 5:30.