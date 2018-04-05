CHS Netters Split Matches with Lawrence County

The Coffee County CHS tennis team welcomed Lawrence County to the Raider Academy courts on Thursday. Smarting from a pair of losses on Tuesday in Shelbyville, Coffee County hoped to get back on the right track against the visiting Wildcats. The Lady Raiders won 5 to 2 while Red Raiders fell 5 to 2.
In the girls’ matches, Coffee County got all the victories they would need in singles play as they captured 4 of the 5 matches. Winning in singles play were: Jessica Barrera(8-3), Natalie Elzeer(8-2), Emily Shelton(8-4) and Wren Lawson(8-4). Barrera teamed up with Odalis Garcia to claim a doubles victory by a score of 8 to 3. The Lady Raiders are now 4 and 2 overall and 3 and 2 in district play.
In the boys’ matches, Coffee County got both of their wins in singles play. Grey Riddle(8 to 5) and Jonah Rollman(8-5) took home victories for the Red Raiders. The JV boys team of Ben Davis and Daniel McCullough got a 6 to 4 win in doubles play.
The Raider netters return to the court on Tuesday when they travel to Lewisburg. Coffee County will tangle with new district rival Marshall County. First serve is scheduled for 4 PM.