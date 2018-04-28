CHS Netters Close Season at District Tournament in Sewanee

In varsity action, both Lady Raider doubles teams advanced to Friday afternoon’s quarterfinals. The teams of Jessica Barrera and Odalis Garcia fell in the quarterfinal round as did the Lady Raider team of Natalie Elzeer and Wren Lawson. The Red Raider doubles squad of Reid Lawrence and Grey Riddle were one match away from advancing to Saturday’s semifinals as they fell to in Friday’s quarterfinals. In singles play, freshman Luke Irwin got a win to advance before dropping his quarterfinal matchup.
Rigney will play in the JV semifinals on Saturday morning. The tournament opens up at 9 AM and is being played at the University of the South.