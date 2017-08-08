CHS Lady Raiders Win Soccer Friendly with Nolensville

It was not easy on Tuesday night, but the Coffee County CHS soccer team held off a second half rally to grab a 6 to 5 scrimmage win over Nolensville. After racing out to a 5 to 0 lead midway of second half, the Lady Raiders saw Nolensville rally for 4 goals in a 6 minute stretch to make the final 10 minutes a tense affair. Nolensville had a chance to tie the game on a free kick as the final seconds ticked off the clock. That potential game tying goal sailed high over the crossbar to end a hectic second half.
The Lady Raiders scored first in the 1st minute as Reyna Flores banged home a goal before many in the crowd had found their seats. Jessica Barrera added the assist. Jenna Garretson scored in the 8th minute unassisted off a set piece play. Flores added Coffee County’s 3rd goal off another assist from Barrera to give Coffee County a 3 to 0 halftime lead.
The Lady Raiders extended their lead to 4 to 0 on another unassisted goal from Garretson in the 48th minute before an unassisted goal from Allie Amado in the 53rd minute made it 5 to 0. At that point, Coffee County made some substitutions and Nolensville began to find their rhythm. The visiting Lady Knights used several Lady Raider defensive lapses to bang home goals in the 60th, 62nd, 64th and 66th minutes. Barrera added a goal in the 71st minute that proved to be the game winner off an assist from Amado. Nolensville added a goal in the 78th minute and drew a foul just outside the box in the 80th minute. A hurried free kick by the Lady Knights sailed high just ahead of the final horn.
Coffee County will be back at home on Thursday when they play host to Ooltewah. That match is set to get underway at 6 PM.