CHS Lady Raiders Sweep Tullahoma on Senior Night

The Coffee County Lady Raider volleyball team dispatched Tullahoma in straight sets on Monday night for Senior Night. In a night set to honor outgoing seniors Alliyah Williams, Tyana Fenton, Alexis Baker and Odalis Garcia; the Lady Raiders battled back from deficits in the 1st and 3rd sets to record the sweep. Coffee County won by set scores of : 25 to 14, 25 to 9 and 25 to 23.
After falling behind 4 to 1 in the 1st set, Coffee County rallied back to tie the match but could not get the upper hand on the Lady Cats. Senior Alliyah Williams hit a monstrous spike for a kill to give the Lady Raiders a 12 to 10 lead and that seemed to spark the Red and Black. Coffee County closed out the first set on a run of 15 to 4. After cruising through the 2nd set, the Lady Raiders saw Tullahoma fend off a 7 point lead by the Lady Raiders to take an 18 to 17 lead and eventually a 23 to 22 lead. But Coffee County scored the last 3 points of the set to capture the match.
The Lady Raiders were led in kills by senior Odalis Garcia who had 8. Lexi Bryan added 6 and Keelie Hillis scored 5. Abigail Layne led the Raiders in aces with 4. Amanda Mukai led in assists with 21 and Tyana Fenton led in digs with 16.
The Lady Raiders will travel to Winchester on Tuesday to take on Franklin County in their final district contest of the year. A win over Franklin County would give the Lady Raiders the regular season district championship and the number 1 seed in next week’s District 8AAA tournament which will be held at Lincoln County High School.